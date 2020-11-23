Hong Kong Market rises marginally from an eight-month high

The Hong Kong stock market finished session marginal higher on Monday, 23 November 2020, as investors continued to watch for coronavirus developments, with China linked stocks leading rally as the government issued a zero-tolerance warning to debt issuers following several recent defaults.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.13%, or 34.66 points, to 26,486.20. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index grew 1.07%, or 113.18 points, to 10,666.53.
Hong Kong is tightening virus-control measures after 71 new cases were reported on Monday in addition to 68 on Sunday, the highest daily figure in about three months. The government delayed a travel-bubble plan with Singapore by two weeks and will hand out HK$5,000 (US$645) to each infected low-income resident to encourage testing.
New economy stocks paced gainers in Hong Kong.
Xiaomi jumped 8 per cent to HK$27.60 as the Beijing-based smartphone maker prepares to report its quarterly earnings on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding added 4.3 per cent to HK$264. Lenovo Group rose 5.3 per cent to HK$5.77.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU