Hong Kong Market shuts for the Good Friday holiday

Hong Kong share market closed on Friday, 19 April 2019, for the Good Friday holiday.
Stocks in Asia traded mixed Friday, 19 April 2019, with shares edged higher in Japan and Korea, and fluctuated in China, with trading volumes lighter than usual. Several Asia Pacific markets, including Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia, were closed due to a public holiday.
Wall Street edged higher on Thursday, 18 April 2019, on strong U.
S. retail sales data and earnings from industrial companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.37 points, or 0.5%, to 26,582.91, the S&P 500 gained 5.79 points, or 0.2%, to 2,906.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.64 points, or 0.02%, to 7,997.72.
