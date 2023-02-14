Howard Hotels standalone net profit rises 136.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 101.71% to Rs 3.53 crore

Net profit of Howard Hotels rose 136.67% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 101.71% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.531.7525.7826.860.870.450.710.300.710.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)