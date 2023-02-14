JUST IN
Howard Hotels standalone net profit rises 136.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 101.71% to Rs 3.53 crore

Net profit of Howard Hotels rose 136.67% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 101.71% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.531.75 102 OPM %25.7826.86 -PBDT0.870.45 93 PBT0.710.30 137 NP0.710.30 137

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:53 IST

