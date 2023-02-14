Modern Steels standalone net profit rises 3241.94% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Modern Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Lloyds Steels Industries standalone net profit rises 240.80% in the December 2022 quarter
SRU Steels standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Welcast Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Supremex Shine Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Modern Steels rose 3241.94% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales027.32 -100 OPM %0-1.10 -PBDT15.360.10 15260 PBT15.36-1.06 LP NP10.360.31 3242
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU