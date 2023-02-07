Huhtamaki India reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.84 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 676.52 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India reported to Rs 16.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 676.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 648.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 49.64 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 22.69 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 2916.50 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 2570.86 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales676.52648.46 4 2916.502570.86 13 OPM %7.231.67 -5.384.24 - PBDT37.054.48 727 141.9891.57 55 PBT16.07-18.11 LP 55.93-0.59 LP NP16.84-13.52 LP 49.64-22.69 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)