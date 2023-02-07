Huhtamaki India reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.84 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Huhtamaki India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter
JK Paper gains on acquiring majority stake in Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging
JK Paper rises after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 324 cr
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
ICRA upgrades LT ratings of West Coast Paper Mills; maintains 'stable' outlook
-
Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 676.52 croreNet profit of Huhtamaki India reported to Rs 16.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 676.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 648.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 49.64 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 22.69 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 2916.50 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 2570.86 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales676.52648.46 4 2916.502570.86 13 OPM %7.231.67 -5.384.24 - PBDT37.054.48 727 141.9891.57 55 PBT16.07-18.11 LP 55.93-0.59 LP NP16.84-13.52 LP 49.64-22.69 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU