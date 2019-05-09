Hindustan Media Ventures standalone net profit declines 59.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.32% to Rs 212.97 crore

Net profit of declined 59.10% to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 212.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 202.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.01% to Rs 71.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 171.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.62% to Rs 865.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 880.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

