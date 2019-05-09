Hindustan Media Ventures standalone net profit declines 59.10% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.32% to Rs 212.97 croreNet profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 59.10% to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 212.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 202.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.01% to Rs 71.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 171.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.62% to Rs 865.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 880.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales212.97202.21 5 865.83880.10 -2 OPM %4.5413.07 -5.8420.57 - PBDT35.4948.99 -28 123.05249.21 -51 PBT30.0844.31 -32 102.29229.55 -55 NP16.4940.32 -59 71.90171.22 -58
