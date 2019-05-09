JUST IN
Sutlej Textiles and Industries standalone net profit rises 52.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 607.53 crore

Net profit of Sutlej Textiles and Industries rose 52.66% to Rs 14.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 607.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 604.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.93% to Rs 65.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 2561.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2453.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales607.53604.33 1 2561.642453.94 4 OPM %7.857.70 -8.5610.07 - PBDT44.4837.35 19 190.43221.63 -14 PBT20.0210.44 92 89.85115.05 -22 NP14.939.78 53 65.70113.13 -42

