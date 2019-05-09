Sutlej Textiles and Industries standalone net profit rises 52.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 607.53 crore

Net profit of rose 52.66% to Rs 14.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 607.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 604.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.93% to Rs 65.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 2561.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2453.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

607.53604.332561.642453.947.857.708.5610.0744.4837.35190.43221.6320.0210.4489.85115.0514.939.7865.70113.13

