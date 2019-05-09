InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 62.20% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.38% to Rs 26.43 croreNet profit of InfoBeans Technologies declined 62.20% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.38% to Rs 26.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.17% to Rs 17.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.08% to Rs 115.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales26.4326.33 0 115.5295.41 21 OPM %6.7712.76 -16.7220.17 - PBDT2.994.22 -29 24.1421.28 13 PBT2.153.48 -38 21.0718.85 12 NP1.413.73 -62 17.2616.73 3
