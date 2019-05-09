Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 11.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 39.72 crore

Net profit of rose 11.70% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 39.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.78% to Rs 16.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 158.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

39.7238.58158.17144.7615.3317.8616.2818.497.947.7231.1429.595.905.5122.6420.974.203.7616.0813.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)