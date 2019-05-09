JUST IN
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 11.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 39.72 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 11.70% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 39.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.78% to Rs 16.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 158.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales39.7238.58 3 158.17144.76 9 OPM %15.3317.86 -16.2818.49 - PBDT7.947.72 3 31.1429.59 5 PBT5.905.51 7 22.6420.97 8 NP4.203.76 12 16.0813.77 17

