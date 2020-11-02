ICICI Bank Ltd Spikes 6.52%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Rises 1.69%

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 13.27% over last one month compared to 10.24% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 2.31% rise in the SENSEX

ICICI Bank Ltd rose 6.52% today to trade at Rs 418.15. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 1.69% to quote at 27850.95. The index is up 10.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd increased 4.17% and Bandhan Bank Ltd added 2.96% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 18.59 % over last one year compared to the 1.43% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 13.27% over last one month compared to 10.24% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 2.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.42 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 552.4 on 30 Dec 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 269 on 24 Mar 2020.

