Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd, Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd, Gyscoal Alloys Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 December 2021.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 117.4 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2041 shares in the past one month.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 74.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19843 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd spiked 19.92% to Rs 12.16. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5070 shares in the past one month.

Gyscoal Alloys Ltd jumped 19.74% to Rs 2.79. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd added 13.87% to Rs 128.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9228 shares in the past one month.

