ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd in demand

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1611.4, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.94% in last one year as compared to a 17.85% jump in NIFTY and a 7.76% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1611.4, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 14203.85. The Sensex is at 48414.63, down 0.05%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 11.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15380.55, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1614.95, up 1.67% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up 15.94% in last one year as compared to a 17.85% jump in NIFTY and a 7.76% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 51.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)