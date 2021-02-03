ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd up for third straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1451, up 4.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.4% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.12% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16208.9, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

