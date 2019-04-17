CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 6.78% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 415.79 croreNet profit of CRISIL declined 6.78% to Rs 76.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 415.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 419.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales415.79419.95 -1 OPM %27.5028.87 -PBDT121.40128.33 -5 PBT112.30117.85 -5 NP76.6482.21 -7
