ICICI Lombard Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. recommends interim dividend
Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. recommends final dividend
ICICI Lombard gains on CCI nod for acquiring Bharti AXA general insurance biz
ICICI Lombard gains after IRDAI approves acquisition of Bharti AXA General
Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company approves grant of stock options
-
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's net profit jumped 22.6% to Rs 345.68 crore on a 22.2% surge in net sales to Rs 3,628.23 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of the company stood at Rs 3,478 crore in Q4 FY2021 compared to Rs 3,181 crore in Q4 FY2020, registering a growth of 9.4% Y-o-Y (year-on-year). The industry growth for Q4 FY2021 was at 14%.
Combined ratio stood at 101.8% in Q4 FY2021 as against 100.1% in Q4 FY2020. Return on Average Equity (ROAE) was at 18.8% in Q4 FY2021 over 18.8% in Q4 FY2020. Solvency ratio was 2.90x at 31 March 2021 from 2.76x at 31 December 2020 and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x. Solvency ratio was 2.17x at 31 March 2020.
The board recommendation of final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share i.e. at the rate of 40% of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company operates as a non-life insurer. The company offers motor, health, travel, business, personal accident, and home insurance, as well as claim settlements and renewals services.
The scrip dropped 4.15% at Rs 1,358.20 on BSE. The stock hovered between Rs 1,335 to Rs 1,420 so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU