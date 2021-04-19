Supreme Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd and Linde India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 April 2021.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd surged 6.17% to Rs 550.8 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 28694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12812 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd soared 5.55% to Rs 321.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8729 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd spiked 5.06% to Rs 107. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71859 shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd jumped 4.95% to Rs 1241.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5000 shares in the past one month.

Linde India Ltd gained 4.91% to Rs 1982.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4889 shares in the past one month.

