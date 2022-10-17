JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 38.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.18% to Rs 9581.72 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declined 55.09% to Rs 200.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 445.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 9581.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9286.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9581.729286.53 3 OPM %-2.762.17 -PBDT242.77501.74 -52 PBT242.77501.74 -52 NP200.12445.62 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 08:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU