ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declined 55.09% to Rs 200.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 445.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 9581.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9286.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

