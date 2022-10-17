Mayukh Dealtrade consolidated net profit declines 57.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.59% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Mayukh Dealtrade declined 57.69% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.59% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.420.5838.1060.340.160.350.150.350.110.26

