Mayukh Dealtrade consolidated net profit declines 57.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.59% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Mayukh Dealtrade declined 57.69% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.59% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.420.58 -28 OPM %38.1060.34 -PBDT0.160.35 -54 PBT0.150.35 -57 NP0.110.26 -58
