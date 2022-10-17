Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 38.89% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom declined 38.89% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.810.99 -18 OPM %20.9923.23 -PBDT0.200.28 -29 PBT0.160.24 -33 NP0.110.18 -39
