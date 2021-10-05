Ind Bank Housing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gautam Gems Ltd, Rollatainers Ltd, Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd and Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 October 2021.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd tumbled 5.32% to Rs 36.45 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 74519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11334 shares in the past one month.

Gautam Gems Ltd lost 4.93% to Rs 10.41. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20470 shares in the past one month.

Rollatainers Ltd crashed 4.80% to Rs 2.58. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd pared 4.46% to Rs 46.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25146 shares in the past one month.

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd slipped 4.26% to Rs 14.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44877 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20994 shares in the past one month.

