IEX electricity volume drops 6% YoY to 7,673 MU in Feb'23

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced that it has recorded 7,673 MU electricity volume in February 2023, registered 6% decline on year on year (YoY) basis.

On sequential basis, the company's electricity volume degrew 7% month on month (MoM) basis in February 2023.

IEX achieved 8,200 MU total volume in February 2023, including Green Power trade of 341 MU, 3.74 lac RECs (equivalent to 374 MU) and 1.54 Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) (equivalent to 154 MU). The overall volume on the Exchange during the month was 8,200 MU, degrowth of 7% on YoY basis. Sell side liquidity continued to be affected due to high input costs. Demand for power increased due to unusually warm temperature witnessed in February across several parts of the country, and sustained momentum in economic activities.

Supply constraints are expected to ease in the coming months due to the conducive policy and regulatory initiatives. These initiatives will lead to increase in coal and gas based generation, resulting in higher liquidity on the Exchange in the coming months. This will provide cost optimisation opportunities to Discoms and Open Access consumers.

According to data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, the energy met in the country during February 2023 stood at 118 BU, 9% higher on YoY basis.

The Day-Ahead Market volume decreased from 4,893 MU in January 2023 to 4,664 MU in February 2023, 5% degrowth on MoM basis. The Day Ahead Market volume was lower by 17% on YoY basis due to high prices resulting from a constrained supply scenario, which led to continued high spot e-auction coal prices.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 1,714 MU volume during the month, registering 10% YoY growth. There were 722 participants in this segment during the month.

Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts and contracts upto 3 months, traded 954 MU during the month, an impressive increase of 81% on YoY basis and 5% on MoM basis.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 341 MU volume, dropped 2% MoM in Q3 FY23.

The Green Day-Ahead Market achieved 250 MU volume with a weighted average price of Rs 6.57 per unit. The market saw participation from 203 market participants during the month, with the highest number of participants in a single day at 159 on 22nd February.

The Green Term-Ahead Market achieved 91 MU volume with an average monthly price of Rs 8.22/unit for non-solar and Rs 10.18/unit for Hydro.

IEX said that total of 3.74 lac RECs were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on Wednesday, 22nd February, with cleared price of Rs 1000/REC. In the corresponding month last year, 6.12 lac RECs were traded. The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on Wednesday, 29 March 2023.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates

The company's consolidated net profit shed 3.9% to Rs 77.22 crore on 14.7% declined in net sales to Rs 100.28 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip added 0.07% to Rs 145.35 on the BSE.

