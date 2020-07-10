IFB Agro Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.66% to Rs 198.23 croreNet loss of IFB Agro Industries reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 198.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.18% to Rs 22.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 985.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 945.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales198.23184.13 8 985.80945.22 4 OPM %-2.37-0.38 -2.524.76 - PBDT-2.222.62 PL 34.5154.80 -37 PBT-6.71-2.17 -209 16.7936.09 -53 NP-1.105.52 PL 22.2131.36 -29
