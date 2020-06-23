L&T Construction secures orders for its transportation infra business

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its Transportation Infrastructure Business.

This business has secured an EPC contract to construct Packages 11 and 22 of the Delhi Vadodara Expressway, which when completed will be the country's longest expressway of National Highways Authority of India under its flagship Bharat Mala program.

The scope of work broadly includes 8 lane greenfield expressway of 36 Kms with perpetual pavement, service/slip roads, interchanges, ROB, major/minor bridges, vehicular/pedestrian/cattle underpasses and animal underpasses/overpasses.

The business has secured another EPC contract from the Public Works (Roads) Directorate, Government of West Bengal for the reconstruction of 4 lane Tallah ROB (Hemanta Setu) adjacent to Tallah Railway Station on Barrackpore Trunk Road, Kolkata, West Bengal. The scope of work includes the reconstruction of 4 lane Tallah ROB and viaduct connecting both ends Shyam Bazar & Dunlop, including Chitpur Ramp.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)