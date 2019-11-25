IIFL Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

UCO Bank, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2019.

IIFL Finance Ltd crashed 5.79% to Rs 137.5 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank tumbled 5.04% to Rs 18.08. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 28.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd shed 4.92% to Rs 50.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd dropped 4.33% to Rs 29.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95066 shares in the past one month.

