IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kwality Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 January 2019.
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd surged 4.93% to Rs 9.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 83170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
Kwality Ltd spiked 4.91% to Rs 7.26. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.41 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd soared 4.17% to Rs 1271.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12651 shares in the past one month.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd added 4.00% to Rs 236.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4167 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14086 shares in the past one month.
Adani Transmission Ltd advanced 3.91% to Rs 218. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29626 shares in the past one month.
