IM+ Capitals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 0.80 croreNet profit of IM+ Capitals reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.15% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.75% to Rs 3.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.800.78 3 3.343.47 -4 OPM %25.00-8.97 -35.0329.97 - PBDT0.22-0.06 LP 1.221.13 8 PBT0.21-0.08 LP 1.171.06 10 NP0.14-0.06 LP 0.831.08 -23
