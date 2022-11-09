Imagicaaworld Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 658.26% to Rs 35.79 croreNet Loss of Imagicaaworld Entertainment reported to Rs 22.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 79.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 658.26% to Rs 35.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.794.72 658 OPM %6.57-208.05 -PBDT0.65-56.06 LP PBT-22.24-79.37 72 NP-22.24-79.37 72
