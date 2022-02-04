IMF Says India's Budget Is Very Thoughful

The Union budget of India is a very thoughtful policy agenda for India and puts a great deal of emphasis on innovation in research and development on human capital investment and digitalisation, Managing Director of IMF Kristalina Georgieva has said, media reports noted today.

India is thinking of addressing short-term issues and long-term structural transformation, and that there is a great deal of emphasis placed on innovation in research and development on human capital investment and digitalisation, she opined.

