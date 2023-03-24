JUST IN
Import of toys showing declining trend

As a result of various steps taken by the Government, the volume of import of toys into the Indian market has shown a consistently decreasing trend.

The import of Toys (HSN Codes 9503, 9504, 9505) to India has decreased from USD 332.55 million in 2014-15 to USD 109.72 million in 2021-22, a decrease of approximately 67%.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 08:59 IST

