India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 1.92% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of India Cements Capital declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.22% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.42% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.021.04 -2 4.134.77 -13 OPM %3.928.65 -6.0520.55 - PBDT0.070.14 -50 0.361.07 -66 PBT0.050.11 -55 0.270.97 -72 NP0.050.08 -38 0.200.72 -72

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 14:59 IST

