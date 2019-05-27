Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit declines 5.68% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.62% to Rs 213.13 crore

Net profit of declined 5.68% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 213.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 176.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.25% to Rs 27.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.14% to Rs 825.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 564.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

213.13176.70825.31564.725.1710.335.789.8111.5817.7948.8855.4310.0316.3643.1250.195.986.3427.3828.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)