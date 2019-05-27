JUST IN
Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit declines 5.68% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.62% to Rs 213.13 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon declined 5.68% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 213.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 176.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.25% to Rs 27.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.14% to Rs 825.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 564.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales213.13176.70 21 825.31564.72 46 OPM %5.1710.33 -5.789.81 - PBDT11.5817.79 -35 48.8855.43 -12 PBT10.0316.36 -39 43.1250.19 -14 NP5.986.34 -6 27.3828.01 -2

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 14:59 IST

