Starlit Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Khandwala Securities Ltd, Akshar Spintex Ltd, Ravinder Heights Ltd and Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 October 2022.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd lost 10.50% to Rs 7.16 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5132 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 24.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2317 shares in the past one month.

Akshar Spintex Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 54.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31674 shares in the past one month.

Ravinder Heights Ltd dropped 8.74% to Rs 27.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3118 shares in the past one month.

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd fell 8.22% to Rs 14.51. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14753 shares in the past one month.

