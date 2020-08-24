Kharif Acreage Sees Good Improvement

JUST IN
The Agriculture Ministry on Friday said that the overall kharif area stood at 1,062 lakh hectare (lh) as on 21th August 2020, adding 8.47% compared to 979 lh sown in the corresponding week last year. The pace of sowing has been maintained over recent days. Rice planting has covered 378 lh, 11.71% more than the same week in the previous kharif season. The oilseeds area stood at 191 lh, 14% more than 167.53 lh in the corresponding week in kharif 2019. While soyabean is planted over 120 lh, up 6.69% more than 112.47 lh covered in the same week in the previous season, groundnut area has also gained by 40% to 50 lh as compared to same period last year.

Area under pulses stood at 132.56 lh, up 6.77% on year though. Major pulses like Arhar and Urad saw acreage rise by 7.34% and 7.6% respectively. Coarse cereals have been planted over 174 lh, up 4.35% on year. Maize area is up 2.18% at 79.58 lh. At 127.67 lh, the area under cotton is 3.36% higher than that in the same week in the previous year. Sugarcane acreage is up 1.1% at 52.19lh.

