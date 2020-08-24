Kharif Acreage Sees Good Improvement

The Agriculture Ministry on Friday said that the overall kharif area stood at 1,062 lakh hectare (lh) as on 21th August 2020, adding 8.47% compared to 979 lh sown in the corresponding week last year. The pace of sowing has been maintained over recent days. Rice planting has covered 378 lh, 11.71% more than the same week in the previous kharif season. The oilseeds area stood at 191 lh, 14% more than 167.53 lh in the corresponding week in kharif 2019. While soyabean is planted over 120 lh, up 6.69% more than 112.47 lh covered in the same week in the previous season, groundnut area has also gained by 40% to 50 lh as compared to same period last year.

Area under pulses stood at 132.56 lh, up 6.77% on year though. Major pulses like Arhar and Urad saw acreage rise by 7.34% and 7.6% respectively. Coarse cereals have been planted over 174 lh, up 4.35% on year. Maize area is up 2.18% at 79.58 lh. At 127.67 lh, the area under cotton is 3.36% higher than that in the same week in the previous year. Sugarcane acreage is up 1.1% at 52.19lh.

