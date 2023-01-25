India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 26.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.93% to Rs 607.04 crore

Net profit of India Grid Trust rose 26.97% to Rs 117.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 92.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 607.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 578.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.607.04578.5490.9592.07301.14273.52127.0296.19117.4392.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)