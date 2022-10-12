Indian Railways revenue earnings up by 92% in passenger segment

The total approximate earnings of Indian Railways on originating basis during 1st April to 8th October 2022 is Rs 33476 crore, registering an increase of 92% compared with Rs 17394 crore achieved during the same period last year.

In reserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 8th October 2022 is 42.89 crore as against 34.56 crore in the same period last year, showing an increase of 24%.

The revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 8th October 2022 is Rs 26961 crore compared with Rs 16307 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 65%.

In unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 8th October 2022 is 268.56 crore compared with 90.57 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 197%.

The revenue generated from unreserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 8th October 2022 is Rs 6515 crore as against Rs 1086 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 500%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)