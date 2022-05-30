Vice President Naidu embarks on tour of Gabon, Senegal, Qatar

The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today (30 May) embarked on a three-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal and Qatar from 30 May to 7 June 2022.

Naidu is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar and three Members of Parliament, Sushil Kumar Modi (Rajya Sabha), Vijay Pal Singh Tomar (Rajya Sabha) and P. Ravindranath (Lok Sabha).

It is expected that a number of bilateral documents will be concluded with the three countries.

This marks the first-ever high level visit from India to Gabon and Senegal in Africa. It is expected to add momentum to India's engagement with Africa and emphasise India's commitment to the African continent.

The Vice President's visit to Qatar is expected to further boost the bilateral ties between the countries. India and Qatar have a long history of people to people contacts, with an estimated 750,000 Indian diaspora in Qatar at present.

Naidu began his tour with Gabon from 30 May to 1 June 2022. He will visit Senegal from 1-3 June. The last leg of the tour will be the visit to Qatar from 4-7 June 2022.

