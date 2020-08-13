India Lease Development standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of India Lease Development declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.160.17 -6 OPM %12.50-5.88 -PBDT0.020.04 -50 PBT0.020.04 -50 NP0.020.04 -50
