India Lease Development standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of India Lease Development declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.160.1712.50-5.880.020.040.020.040.020.04

