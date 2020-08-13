JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 48.83% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

India Lease Development standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of India Lease Development declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.160.17 -6 OPM %12.50-5.88 -PBDT0.020.04 -50 PBT0.020.04 -50 NP0.020.04 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 13:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU