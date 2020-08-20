Metroglobal consolidated net profit declines 54.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.82% to Rs 43.50 croreNet profit of Metroglobal declined 54.50% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.82% to Rs 43.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales43.5061.11 -29 OPM %5.367.35 -PBDT2.244.85 -54 PBT2.064.78 -57 NP1.723.78 -54
