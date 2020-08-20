Metroglobal consolidated net profit declines 54.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.82% to Rs 43.50 crore

Net profit of Metroglobal declined 54.50% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.82% to Rs 43.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.43.5061.115.367.352.244.852.064.781.723.78

