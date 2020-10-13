India Needs To Quickly Move Up Agricultural Value Chain To Ensure Broad-based Farmer Incomes

-
ALSO READ
200 more mandis in 7 states added to electronic trading platform e-NAM
Over 11.37 lakh trucks, 2.3 lakh transporters linked on e-NAM: AgriMin
EU wants to reduce pesticides use, promotes organic farming
e-NAM platform onboards 1,000 mandis in 21 states/UTs: Centre
Agri infra funding pegged at Rs 1.68 lakh cr for 2020-25: Govt task force
-
India should quickly move up the agricultural value chain to ensure farmer income gets broad-based noted State Bank Of India or SBI's latest research update Ecowrap. The total number of farmers (allowing for overlap) who are currently benefitting from the new initiatives like e-NAM, organic farming is incrementally at 3.4 crore. If the 1.5 crore farmers benefitting from procurement are added, the total number of farmers benefitting is around 4.9 crore, out of an estimated universe of 14.6 crore farmers.
Government has passed 3-bills in agriculture sector, which aim to change the way agricultural produce is marketed, sold and stored across the country which were initially issued in the form of ordinances in June. The three bills aim to increase the availability of buyers for farmers' produce, by allowing them to trade freely without any license or stock limit, so that an increase in competition among them results in better prices for farmers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU