India on path to become a powerhouse driving global growth by 2047: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Green Hydrogen will provide momentum to India's journey towards energy independence
India aspiring to take international trade to USD 2 Trillion by 2030: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes Need For India-Africa Trade and Investment Agreement
Apex Educational Services organizes Telangana's biggest 'Education Fair 2022' in Hyderabad
India's sugar export jumps 65% YoY in 2021-22
-
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal said that India is on the path to become a powerhouse driving global growth by 2047. In his address, the Minister said conclusion of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) IPEF is an important milestone for free and fair trade with like minded countries, who share a common objective to have rule based international order and a transparent economic system. Politically stable and open economies in the Indo-pacific are coming together to expand economic activities amongst each other, he added.
Goyal said the transformational work happening in India has taken the country to the 5th spot among world economies. Assessing the impact of the foundational changes and structural transformation that has happened in the last few years, Shri Goyal mentioned that CII estimates India in 2047 to be a USD 35-45 trillion economy, taking India into the league of developed nations. Emphasising that India today is a land of opportunities and a potential market for the business community in the US, he noted that India has the advantage of demographic dividend and its aspirational young population provides a huge opportunity for growth. Goyal mentioned that India is also rapidly transitioning to clean energy, adding that we aspire to achieve 500 GW of green energy capacity by 2030.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU