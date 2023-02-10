Next 3 decades are going to be India's growth story: DPIIT Secretary

Mr Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India while inviting more Japanese companies to invest in India said that India is a very vibrant democracy and the structural and governance reforms brought in by the government are transformational. "This has further improved the Ease of Doing Business," he added. Addressing the '46th Joint Meeting of the India-Japan Business Cooperation Meeting (IJBCC)', organized by FICCI jointly with JIBCC, Mr Jain stated that the government has come out with a National Single Window System which will be very transformational. "We have brought 27 government departments and 19 states on this Single Window platform. By December 2023, all 36 States and UTs along with all 32 departments of Govt of India will be on-board and all returns or approvals will be filed on one single platform. With leveraging technology, we are doing a collaborative exercise to bring the whole of government (including Central and State) on one single platform which will be transformational," he added. Mr Jain also said that the kind of opportunities which exist in India today were never there. "The next 3 decades are going to be India's growth story and if you (industry) your own growth, come and be part of India's growth story," he asserted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)