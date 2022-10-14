India Passenger Vehicles Sales Jump in September

-
ALSO READ
India Auto Sales Up 12% On Year In April: SIAM
FM invites US semiconductor players to make further investments in India
Tata Motors soars after net loss narrows to Rs 1,033 Crore In Q4
Automobile Retail Sales Up 11% In September: FADA
Mitsu Chem Growth Story Continues FY22 Revenue Up by 44 per cent
-
India's total passenger vehicles sales surged by 9.3 percent month-over-month to 307,389 units in September 2022, recovering from a 4.3 percent fall in August, as crippling semiconductor shortages ease. On a yearly basis, car sales jumped 92 percent. " September month has been generally good for industry, as passenger vehicle segment has recorded highest ever sales in H1 and commercial vehicle segment has started showing trends of better market demand. Off-take of entry level two-wheelers and entry level passenger vehicles have been of concern especially as the rural demand has not picked up," said Rajesh Menon, Director General Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU