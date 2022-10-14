JUST IN
Business Standard

India Passenger Vehicles Sales Jump in September

India's total passenger vehicles sales surged by 9.3 percent month-over-month to 307,389 units in September 2022, recovering from a 4.3 percent fall in August, as crippling semiconductor shortages ease. On a yearly basis, car sales jumped 92 percent. " September month has been generally good for industry, as passenger vehicle segment has recorded highest ever sales in H1 and commercial vehicle segment has started showing trends of better market demand. Off-take of entry level two-wheelers and entry level passenger vehicles have been of concern especially as the rural demand has not picked up," said Rajesh Menon, Director General Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 09:19 IST

