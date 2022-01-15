India Reports Around 2.68 Lakh Daily Covid-19 Cases

India on Saturday reported 2,68,833 fresh cases of COVID-19, extending the recent surge. The latest count marked a jump of nearly 4600 infections on previous day.

The country also reported 402 deaths due to the disease. The active cases have risen to 14,17,82, the highest in around 223 days, and comprise 3.85% of the total infections., according to Union Health Ministry's data today. The fresh cases and fatalities pushed the country's COVID tally to 3,68,50,962 and the death toll to 4,85,752.

