India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Hits Around 96%

India continues to report a sustained slide in the daily new COVID cases. The country has reported 67,208 Daily New Cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 1 lakh Daily New Cases have been reported for 10 continuous days now. India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload.
The country's Active Caseload today stands at 8,26,740. A net decline of 38,692 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 2.78% of the country's total Positive Cases. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 3.99% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 3.48% today. It has remained less than 5% for 10 consecutive days now. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 95.93%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.
