Government Sets Target Of Reducing Road Accident Deaths By 50% By 2024

Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Nitin Gadkari said that the Government's target is to reduce road accident deaths by 50% by year 2024. Addressing virtual session on 'Role of Corporates in Arresting Road Fatalities' organised by FICCI, Gadkari emphasised on the need for identification of 'black spot' in every state, district and city.

The Minister said that the World Bank and ADB have already sanctioned a scheme by which the Government is allocating Rs.14,000 crores for states, NHAI and other stakeholders to remove black spots. The Minister said that his Ministry is striving hard to reduce the road accident deaths by restructuring and strengthening four 'E' of road safety, that are, Engineering (including road and automobile engineering), Economy, Enforcement and Education.

