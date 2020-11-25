India's Cumulative Covid-19 Tests Hit Almost 13.50 Crore

India has demonstrated a consistent increase in the COVID-19 testing infrastructure since January 2020 resulting in an exponential increase in its testing numbers, noted an official update today. With 11,59,032 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests are nearing 13.5 crore (13,48,41,307).

Comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate. The progressive decline in national cumulative positivity rate has demonstrated that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained. The cumulative positivity rate has been steadily falling and has touched 6.84% today. The declining trend of cumulative positivity rate is a testimony of the wide expansion of the country's testing facilities.

The daily positivity rate stands at 3.83% as of today. India's present active caseload (4,44,746) is 4.82% of the total Positive Cases, and has been sustained below the 5% mark. The Recovery Rate continues to be above 93% as 93.72% of all cases have recovered as of date. In the last 24 hours, the country registered 37,816 new recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 86,42,771.

