India's Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 28 Crores

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 28 Crores yesterday. A total of 28,00,36,898vaccine doses have been administered through 38,24,408 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 30,39,996vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commences from today.
The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID19 Vaccination program was launched on 16th Jan 2021 by the Hon. Prime Minister.
