SBI Ecowrap Downgrades India's GDP For Current Fiscal

The State Bank Of India (SBI), in its current edition of research update Ecowrap noted that given the current circumstances of partial/local/weekend lockdowns in almost all states, its growth forecast for Indian economy is now revised downwards. The bank now revised its FY22 projection at 10.4% real GDP and 14.3% nominal GDP. Earlier, the bank has estimated a growth of 11% in FY22.
Total loss estimated at Rs 1.5 lakh crores, of which Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan account for 80%. Maharashtra alone at 54%. SBI business activity index shows decline in activity in Apr'21 with the latest reading for the week ended 19 Apr'21 of 86.3. This is the lowest in 5 months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU