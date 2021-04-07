India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Hit Nearly 116000 Mark

India's daily new Covid-19 cases continue to rise. 1,15,736 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Eight States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 80.70% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,469. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 9,921 while Karnataka reported 6,150 new cases.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.70 Cr today. Cumulatively, 8,70,77,474 vaccine doses have been administered through 13,32,130 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 89,63,724 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 53,94,913 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,36,629 FLWs (1stdose), 43,12,826 FLWs (2nddose), 3,53,75,953 1st dose beneficiaries and 10,00,787 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,18,60,709 (1st dose) and 4,31,933 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60.

