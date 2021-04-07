Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana Helped In Generation Of 1.12 Crore Net Additional Employment

-
Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), which was launched by the Prime Minister on April 8, 2015 for providing loans upto Rs.10 Lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises, has seen a sanction of more than 28.68 crore loans for an amount of Rs 14.96 lakh crore have been sanctioned since launch of the scheme. A total of 4.20 crore PMMY loans have been sanctioned in 2020-21 and Rs. 2.66 lakh Crore sanctioned in FY 2020-21 (As on 19.03.2021).
The average ticket size of the loans is about Rs 52,000. PMMY helped in generation of 1.12 crore net additional employment from 2015 to 2018
