Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana Helped In Generation Of 1.12 Crore Net Additional Employment

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), which was launched by the Prime Minister on April 8, 2015 for providing loans upto Rs.10 Lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises, has seen a sanction of more than 28.68 crore loans for an amount of Rs 14.96 lakh crore have been sanctioned since launch of the scheme. A total of 4.20 crore PMMY loans have been sanctioned in 2020-21 and Rs. 2.66 lakh Crore sanctioned in FY 2020-21 (As on 19.03.2021).

The average ticket size of the loans is about Rs 52,000. PMMY helped in generation of 1.12 crore net additional employment from 2015 to 2018

